Caprock looks to limit mistakes against Hereford in the Battle of the Cattle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The first high school football game of the season at Dick Bivins Stadium features the Battle of the Cattle, the Caprock Longhorns hosting the Hereford Whitefaces.

In the past four meetings, both teams have won two games each, Hereford winning the 2020 matchup 40-21. Caprock’s spread offense, led by quarterback Joziah Balderrama and 6′4″ wide receiver Kobi Hill will battle through the air. Longhorns head coach Dan Sherwood is prepared for the challenges Hereford presents on offense and defense.

”That game has always been a tough physical football game. Hereford is going to come in here with big guys up front, with some tough hard runners in the backfield, and guys that fly around to the football on defense,” said Sherwood. “We’ve got to do a good job at not beating ourselves, especially week one. Week one is the one where you’re always going to see the mistakes, substitution errors, turnovers, penalties, stuff like that. We’ve got to eliminate that early and put ourselves in the best chance to be successful.”

Caprock and Hereford kickoff the Battle of the Cattle on Thursday, August 26 at 7 p.m. in Dick Bivins Stadium. Catch the game live on NewsChannel 10 Too and live stream on newschannel10.com or Texas Panhandle Sports Network (TPSN).

