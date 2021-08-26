Viewers Choice Awards
Borger police finds person dead in vehicle near College Street

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - The Borger Police Department are investigating about a deceased person after a suspicious call was made yesterday evening.

According to officials, on Wednesday August 25, the Borger Police Department investigated a suspicious vehicle call near College Street.

A person was found in the vehicle and was pronounced dead.

An autopsy was ordered by the Justice of the Peace.

According to officials, there are no signs of foul play.

On the evening of Wednesday, August 25th, 2021, the Borger Police Department investigated a suspicious vehicle call in...

Posted by Borger Police Department on Thursday, August 26, 2021

