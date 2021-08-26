Borger police finds person dead in vehicle near College Street

BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - The Borger Police Department are investigating about a deceased person after a suspicious call was made yesterday evening.

According to officials, on Wednesday August 25, the Borger Police Department investigated a suspicious vehicle call near College Street.

A person was found in the vehicle and was pronounced dead.

An autopsy was ordered by the Justice of the Peace.

According to officials, there are no signs of foul play.

