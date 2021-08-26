Bait and Switch?

Still no big changes expected for your Thursday today, with daytime highs in the 90s still, southwest winds at 10-20 mph and sunny skies. Originally, we were tracking a cold front that could’ve brought multiple days of rain chances and much cooler temperatures late in the weekend and early next week, however, latest data shows that things might not set up the way we originally hoped. We could still see slightly lower temps in the weekend, and perhaps a day or two of rain chances, so it’s not all bad news, but it’s certainly not as good looking as it once was, so we’ll temper expectations for the time being, and watch how things develop.