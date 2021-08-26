Viewers Choice Awards
Amarillo SWAT on scene on a known wanted person near Bell Street

Police lights by night
Police lights by night(123RF)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department Critical Incident Response Team are currently on scene of apartments near south Bell on a know wanted person.

According to officials, the area is contained and SWAT and police negotiators are working to get the person to come out of the apartment.

Amarillo police asks residents to stay clear of the area until this incident is resolved.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

