Amarillo SWAT on scene on a known wanted person near Bell Street

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department Critical Incident Response Team are currently on scene of apartments near south Bell on a know wanted person.

According to officials, the area is contained and SWAT and police negotiators are working to get the person to come out of the apartment.

Amarillo police asks residents to stay clear of the area until this incident is resolved.

