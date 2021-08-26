Viewers Choice Awards
Amarillo police arrest wanted man after brief standoff

By Bailie Myers and Penny Kmitt
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police arrested a man with two parole warrants for robbery and burglary after a brief standoff Wednesday night.

APD said an officer on patrol near Western Street and Ridgecrest Circle saw a wanted man driving a vehicle in the area.

The officer stopped the vehicle and asked the man, identified as 29-year-old Brandon Scott Rice, to exit the vehicle.

He refused to get out and a “brief standoff” occurred, according to APD.

Officials said the officer used a pepper ball gun at the scene to gain compliance, and Rice exited the vehicle.

He was arrested and booked into the Randall County Jail.

