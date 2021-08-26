Viewers Choice Awards
Amarillo health care provider giving COVID-19 vaccines at various coffee locations

By Kevin Welch
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A local health care provider will be giving both Moderna and Pfizer vaccinations at various Roaster’s Coffee locations starting tomorrow.

Valmed Home Health and Pharmacy Solutions will move from location to location through September 10.

The clinics will run from seven thirty to eleven each morning.

The shots are free and Roaster’s will provide a drink for each shot given.

Dates and Locations:

  • Roasters Coffee & Tea Co. 7:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
  • August 26, 3429 Soncy Rd.
  • August 27, 1818 Georgia St.
  • September 9, 4709 Bell St.
  • September 10, (new location) 6014 Lowes Ln.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

