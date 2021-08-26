Amarillo Fire Department ready to welcome 10 new firefighters to their team

Viewers Choice Awards
The Amarillo Fire Department will welcome 10 new firefighters to their team tomorrow.
By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department will welcome 10 new firefighters to their team tomorrow.

Of these ten new hires, they have one female firefighter starting, which they say they have not had in awhile.

AFD says this new batch of firefighters will help their staffing situation.

“We’re still somewhat understaffed right now, so these 10 rookies will go a long way towards helping us staff our trucks and stations and we won’t have to call back as many people, but we’re still probably about six more people short, so we will probably be testing again in January,” said Jeff Justus, AFD community liaison.

The AFD training chief says their authorized staffing is set at 279 firefighters, however this year they were authorized to hire over that number to relieve some of the overtime costs, however they did not get enough certified firefighters to work for them.

They say with these new 10 hires it will put them at 277 firefighters, which is nearly full staffing.

Dana Havlick, Training Chief, said when the new firefighters start tomorrow they will go through a three week orientation period.

He said they do hire their firefighters already trained, but they want to make sure their training is up to the AFD standard before they release them and put them on trucks.

“We give them a week of intensive EMS training to make sure their skills are ready to go, we want to make sure their skills are good when they begin the job before we assign them out to the trucks and stations and after that they will have eight days of skills practice and training at our training facility in which they will go over basic firefighter skills,” said Havlik.

He said their first year will be intense.

“There’s a lot of things that they will have to go over and learn in a short amount of time and their first year as a probationary firefighter will be pretty intensive there will be a lot of training, a lot of testing to get them through that year process to make sure that we have the best firefighters on our firetrucks,” said Havlik.

Justus mentions they want to train these new hires to higher levels of EMT.

“Although we’re called firefighters that’s really a small percentage of what we actually do a majority of our calls about 85 percent are medical calls, so we just want to do the best job possible for everything that we do, so that’s one of the things that we’re really working hard right now is trying to get our staffed trained to higher levels of EMT, we’ve got several paramedics on our trucks now, so we’re hoping to get these rookies in and get them trained to an even higher level for EMT,” said Justus.

Amarillo Fire Department says they look forward to having these new firefighters join their team tomorrow.

“We always look forward to having new people around, young faces and just bring them into our brotherhood and sisterhood and just welcome them to AFD,” said Justus.

