Amarillo College first program paid by ex-wife of Amazon's founder Jeff Bezos

Amarillo College unveiled today its first project funded by the ex-wife of Amazon's founder...
Amarillo College unveiled today its first project funded by the ex-wife of Amazon’s founder Jeff Bezos. Source: KFDA
By Kevin Welch
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College unveiled today its first project funded by the ex-wife of Amazon’s founder Jeff Bezos.

The announcement highlighted computer coding classes. They’re unusual because on top of being free, the school will give students $2,500 each to help pay living expenses.

Funding comes from a $15 million gift recently from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

“Amarillo College is dedicated to student success and maximizing the economic viability of this region, and our Career Accelerator raises the bar on both accounts,” Lowery-Hart said. “It is not only incumbent upon AC to foster a vibrant economic future for our region, it is imperative if we intend to flourish as a community. Our gratitude to Ms. Scott will long endure.”

Applications and preparatory work are due by September 13.

To apply, click here.

For more information, contact Communications and Marketing for Amarillo College, Joe Wyatt at (806) 371-5139.

