Xcel Energy awards $370k in funding to nonprofits in Texas-New Mexico area

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Xcel Energy Foundation awarded $370,000 in funding to 50 nonprofit organizations focused on community-building initiatives in the company’s Texas-New Mexico service area.

The company said the nonprofit organizations and educational institutions awarded focus on education and economic stability.

“Xcel Energy and our predecessor companies have grown up with the communities we serve across the area, and we know from years of experience that educational attainment and job growth are foundational to the health and sustainability of our towns and cities,” said David Hudson, president, Xcel Energy – New Mexico, Texas. “Through the Xcel Energy Foundation, we are able to target programs and organizations that are doing the greatest good in providing area residents opportunities to learn and grow.”

Education grants focus on science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Recipients focus on increasing the numbers of students entering and completing post-secondary education in STEM disciplines.

“The grants are investments in the communities where we live and work” Hudson said. “Our nonprofits are partners with the business community in continually improving the quality of life in our region, and they’ve done an especially remarkable job during the pandemic when so much has been asked of them.”

