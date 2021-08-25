Still Hot, but Hope is on the way!

After hitting the triple digits yesterday, it’s likely we’ll see the same sort of temperature range for our Wednesday. Winds however, are trending downwards, and will be in the 10-15 mph range thankfully. Temperatures will begin to drop Thursday, but not by a whole lot, as mid-90s will still be expected. Going into the weekend, we’ll start to see cooler temperatures, then starting Friday night, rain chances could return to the forecast, and last through Tuesday of next week.