North Heights Advisory Association in Amarillo discuss new initiatives at open house tomorrow

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The North Heights Advisory Association is hosting an open house tomorrow to discuss initiatives they are working on with new rezoning being passed by the Amarillo City Council.

It has been 60 years since rezoning was last done in North Heights and it allows for better organization north of Amarillo Boulevard.

The association wants to teach people how to buy land and business properties to develop the area back to its golden days.

Mildred Darton, vice president for the North Heights Advisory Association talks about how it was living in North Heights during segregation.

“We had everything we needed. We had four grocery stores, two dentists, a medical doctor, three schools,” said Darton.

Once segregation ended, economic resources slowly left North Heights for other parts of town and the community lost structure for industrial businesses being built right beside residential homes.

With the initiation now being passed, their advisory association is already making plans on how they want to revitalize the area.

“At one point we had 153 black owned business and now when you drive there, you have dilapidated houses, you have old fields,” said Melodie Graves, president of the North Heights Neighborhood Association. “What we wanna do is to just utilize that land and give the residents something to say ‘Hey, I’m from North Heights, and I’m proud of that’”.

The association initiatives are to provide affordable housing, bus shelters, cross walks, a welcome sign to the neighborhood, and to teach people how to buy land and business properties for the area to grow.

Their meeting tomorrow is a first step working together to make a change.

“We have to form a united front that says this is what we want, this is what we deserve, and this is how hard we’re willing to work to get that,” said Graves.

Their meeting will be held tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. at the Black Historical Cultural Center.

