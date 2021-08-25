Man wanted by Randall County officials for robbery, assault charges
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is searching for man wanted for robbery, assault and theft of a firearm.
Officials identified the man as Adrian Fernando Urbieta.
He is wanted for aggravated robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and theft of a firearm.
Those with information on his location are asked to call RCSO at 806-468-5800.
