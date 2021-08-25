Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Man wanted by Randall County officials for robbery, assault charges

Adrian Fernando Urbieta
Adrian Fernando Urbieta(RCSO)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is searching for man wanted for robbery, assault and theft of a firearm.

Officials identified the man as Adrian Fernando Urbieta.

He is wanted for aggravated robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and theft of a firearm.

Those with information on his location are asked to call RCSO at 806-468-5800.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene
Amarillo police identify suspect in officer-involved shooting near Southeast 5th and South Bivins
Police lights by night
Suspect dead after Amarillo police found man pointing firearm at people near south Bivins Street
Rachel Romero
Borger woman arrested, charged with making and selling meth
Suspect in armed robbery of convenience store
Amarillo police search for suspect in armed robbery of convenience store
Texas Governor Greg Abbott.
Governor Abbott, HHSC announce $1.4 Billion in summer pandemic food benefits for Texas families

Latest News

Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
The Texas poison centers have seen an 83 percent increase in calls relating to ivermectin...
Texas Panhandle Poison Center sees increase in calls regarding ivermectin exposure
Another hot day!
Another hot day!
Kindergarten enrollment bouncing back
Area school districts see kindergarten enrollment bounce back, now educators are playing catch-up