Hereford out-blocks Randall 3-1, Highland Park and Wildorado sweep
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 11:38 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Non-district volleyball games took the court Tuesday night, and the top matchup was between UIL TGCA 4A No. 5 ranked Hereford Lady Whitefaces and the 5A Randall Lady Raiders. Hereford won in four sets.
Hereford 3, Randall 1 (26-24, 25-20, 19-25 and 25-19)
Highland Park 3, Palo Duro 0 (25-12, 25-20 and 25-20)
San Jacinto Christian Academy 0, Wildorado 3
