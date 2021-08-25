Hereford out-blocks Randall 3-1, Highland Park and Wildorado sweep

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Non-district volleyball games took the court Tuesday night, and the top matchup was between UIL TGCA 4A No. 5 ranked Hereford Lady Whitefaces and the 5A Randall Lady Raiders. Hereford won in four sets.

Hereford 3, Randall 1 (26-24, 25-20, 19-25 and 25-19)

Highland Park 3, Palo Duro 0 (25-12, 25-20 and 25-20)

San Jacinto Christian Academy 0, Wildorado 3

