Governor Abbott issues Executive order maintaining prohibition of vaccine mandates in Texas

Governor Abbott has issued an Executive Order maintaining the current policy that prohibits the mandating of any COVID-19 vaccinations by any government entity in the state of Texas.(Credit: Sophie Park/The Texas Tribune)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KFDA) - Governor Abbott has issued an Executive Order maintaining the current policy that prohibits the mandating of any COVID-19 vaccinations by any government entity in the state of Texas.

“Vaccine requirements and exemptions have historically been determined by the legislature, and their involvement is particularly important to avoid a patchwork of vaccine mandates across Texas,” said Governor Abbott.

Abbott added to the Special Session agenda the issue of whether any state or local governmental entities in Texas can mandate that an individual receive a COVID-19 vaccine and, if so, what exemptions should apply to such mandate.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

