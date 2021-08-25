Clovis 4-year-old boy dies after gunshot wound to the head

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A 4-year-old boy has died from a gunshot wound that happened on Tuesday evening.

According to The Eastern New Mexico News, Barrett Story died at 1:41 this morning at a Lubbock hospital.

Around noon on Tuesday, August 24, sheriff’s deputies and the Clovis Fire Department responded to 1051 N.M. 311 regarding to a report of a child shot in the head.

The boy was then transported to Plains Regional Medical Center and then immediately sent to a Lubbock hospital.

According to a release, the child was home with a parent when the injury happened.

A District Attorney said Tuesday night she had no indication from law enforcement contacts that the incident was intentional, but the case would be reviewed to see if criminal charges would apply.

