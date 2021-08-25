Cannon Air Force Base man faces criminal charges after crashing into apartment building resulting man dead

Viewers Choice Awards
Cannon Air Force Base man faces criminal charges after crashing into an apartment building resulting a man dead.(CPD)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Cannon Air Force Base man faces criminal charges after crashing into an apartment building resulting a man dead.

On Saturday, May 29, 2021, at about 10:50 p.m., Police and Fire Services were dispatched to an apartment near Lore Street for a crash involving a vehicle and an apartment. 

Officers arrived on scene, noting a 2016 Ford Fusion had crashed through the north facing brick wall of an apartment, coming to rest within the bedroom of that apartment. 

74-year-old Gillian M. Sweeney, who was the resident of the apartment, had been impacted by the vehicle and died at the scene.

The driver was 21-year-old Matthew Delaware of Cannon Air Force Base.

The Clovis Police Department Major Crash Team investigated the incident and later filed criminal charges in reference to the crash. 

An arrest warrant for Homicide by Motor Vehicle, a third-degree felony, was made and served to Delaware. 

Delaware has been taken into custody and is currently at the Curry County Adult Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

