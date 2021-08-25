Another hot day!

The true summer heat has returned to the area! Highs today have been ranging from the mid 90s to the low 100s but we will start to drop a few degrees each day for the rest of the week. The winds will stay fairly light and the humidity is finally starting to ease off. Thursday will be warm with mid 90s for most of the area along with sunny skies. We are not completely done with the rain chances, in fact we may see some isolated showers by the weekend.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.