Warm & Windy Outlook

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Summer-like conditions look like they’re here to stay for at least the next couple of days as we’ll see high 90s and triple digit temperatures for much of the area today. Some high-level clouds will be present at times, but will likely not make much of an impact on our day. Along with the heat, we’ll stronger southwest winds at 15-20 mph, with gusts upwards of 30 mph possible at times, and due to the southwest nature, winds will be warm and dry. Right now, we’re watching the weekend for a shot at more rain and cooler temperatures.

