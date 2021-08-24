Texas Oncology plans constructing building in Amarillo to support increased need in cancer care

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Oncology is planning to build a 50,000 square foot cancer center to serve more people affected by this illness.

A report from the Texas Department of State Health Services shows that the state’s population of people over the age of 85 is expected to increase 390 percent from 2010 to 2050 and other local hospitals have been preparing for the increase in cases as well.

“We do expect to see a 10 percent growth over the next five years in cancer incidents across the nation per the advisory board,” said Curtis Reneau, director of the BSA Harrington Cancer Center. “We’ll see those in melanomas, liver cancers, lung cancers.”

BSA opened their new cancer center in January and now Texas Oncology is planning to start construction later this year for people to not travel far away for treatment.

“A lot of people continue to work while they are being treated and they couldn’t do that if they had to go anywhere out of town,” said Dr. Vance Ester, Regional Medical Director of Texas Oncology. “The whole point is to keep people in town so that they can live a good life.”

Texas oncology will provide nutrition counseling, support groups, and social services to patients and their families in their new facility. Their new location will be on West Amarillo Boulevard closer to interstate 40.

