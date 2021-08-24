Viewers Choice Awards
Countdown to Kickoff: Randall’s new, energized defense and veteran offense ‘All In’ this season

Catch the game live streamed on newschannel10.com on gameday, and replayed on 10too (10.2 and Suddenlink Channel 6) on Saturday.
By Larissa Liska
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 11:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall Raiders have advanced three rounds deep in playoffs the past three seasons under Head Coach Gaylon Selman. Randall returns a veteran offense, including senior quarterback Braxton Burd and two talented receivers.

“I’m excited about that group,” said Selman. Isayah Hernandez, Nathan Baker, especially those two guys can really go and we’ve got some other good young ones too.”

“We got a lot of returning skill guys this year,” said Nathan Baker, Randall junior safety and wide receiver. “We have nine on offense this year and a few on defense. We all have been working on offseason together and we’ve all been training together.”

The Raiders’ defense returns only three starters, but they are confident under their new coordinator Johnathan Quint.

“We’ve got a very aggressive coach and you know it’s all fast to the ball,” said Baker. “It’s fun playing for someone that is that intense.”

“Really young guys up there you know, but they’ve looked really good and so far up front on the D-line,” said Selman. “I’m excited about that young group up front for sure.”

Where Randall lacks in size this season they have speed and drive.

“We need to be all in,” said Selman. “You know, we talk about all in. It’s not just at practice, but it’s ‘All In’ all the time.”

“We’re all giving it 110 percent,” said Braxton Burd, Randall senior quarterback. “Our motto this year is ‘All In’, and so far everyone has been giving it 100 percent.”

Canyon and Randall kickoff their rivalry game this Friday at 7 p.m. in Happy State Bank Stadium. The Eagles have won the GOAT game the past two meetings. Catch the game live streamed on newschannel10.com on gameday, and replayed on 10too (10.2 and Suddenlink Channel 6) on Saturday.

