Countdown to Kickoff: Canyon reloads young roster under first-year head coach Todd Winfrey

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Eagles stole back the rivalry against the Randall Raiders in 2017, winning two seasons in-a-row. Unfortunately the coronavirus uptick prevented a meeting in 2020. Now, new Canyon head coach Todd Winfrey is looking to add to the win streak.

The Eagles take flight in 4A-DI under a new leader, first-year head coach Winfrey. He spent 21 seasons at an assistant is now taking over for Blake Bryant. Canyon returns three players on both sides of the ball, but so far they have not skipped a beat.

“For now we’ve been right on track, focused on the state championship,” said Javin Cash, Canyon junior inside linebacker and tight end.

Canyon’s offense led by quarterback Derrek Clements and running back Dario Bressler will rely heavily on the linemen.

“It’s unreal because you can hang your hat on those guys,” said Winfrey. “When things aren’t going great or we need to settle down, we know we’ve got five guys up front we can count on and just run a play or two to calm us down.”

Last year, Canyon shutout five opponents. The new, young defense is stepping up to the challenge.

“The defense is so fast-paced I love it,” said Chisum Koehler, Canyon senior lineman. “We’re so fast. We like to be aggressive.”

“Coming off of last season our defense is what really held our team up, so I think that us just keeping up the aggressiveness and just staying focused on the opposite side of the ball,” said Cash.

The Eagles have high expectations after finishing last season with a record of 12-2, falling in the state semifinal.

“I feel like we’ve been kind of overshadowed this year,” said Koehler. “We had a lot of seniors leave last year, and I’m just ready to show everybody what we’ve got week one.”

Canyon and Randall kickoff their rivalry game this Friday at 7 p.m. in Happy State Bank Stadium. The Eagles have won the GOAT game the past two meetings.

“We’ve been playing hard. Our kiddos are playing hard. Their effort is great,” said Winfrey. “Get out their, support them and play for the C.”

Catch the game live streamed on newschannel10.com on gameday, and replayed on 10too (10.2 and Suddenlink Channel 6) on Saturday.

