Borger woman arrested, charged with making and selling meth

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Officials said a Borger woman was arrested and charged with manufacturing and selling methamphetamine Tuesday.

The investigation leading to the arrest started when Hutchinson County Deputies responded as backup for the Borger Police Department at a disturbance on Caliche Street.

Upon arrival, officials said probable cause was found to obtain a search warrant to look for illicit narcotics on the property.

A search warrant was obtained and served by deputies with the support of BPD.

During the search, approximately 66 grams of methamphetamine was identified and located with multiple scales.

Officials said Rachel Romero was arrested for manufacture, delivery of a controlled substance.

*Incident Release - Search Warrant* On Tuesday, August 24th, Hutchinson County Deputies responded to back up the Borger... Posted by Hutchinson County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, August 24, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.