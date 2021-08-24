Area school districts see kindergarten enrollment bounce back, now educators are playing catch-up

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Some area school districts are seeing kindergarten enrollment starting to bounce back after a year of decline.

Schools like Willow Vista Early Childhood Academy and AISD saw a substantial drop in Pre-K and kindergarten enrollment last year.

“Our Pre-K enrollment was significantly lower last year, less than half,” said Dana Bolin, principal at Willow Vista Early Childhood Academy.

While its too soon to say whether kindergarten enrollment will bounce back fully this year, Bolin says numbers are getting back to pre-pandemic times.

“We have about 81 kindergartners as of today so, they all showed up,” said Dana Bolin.

She says only about 20 to 25 percent of the academy’s kindergartners went to a Pre-K program, which has added some pressure for educators to help them catch up.

“It can be a little overwhelming because the expectation for kindergarten is what used to be first grade. Younger children are expected to read so, there is some pressure to do that and to make sure that we’re sending them to elementary school ready,” said Bolin.

To help with the accelerated learning, the school has hired interventionists in the district, who can work with small groups of young children so that the large classroom environment is not so overwhelming for those who the school is new for them.

The Amarillo Independent School District (AISD) is also dealing with a learning loss.

In a statement, the district indicated it had very few kindergarten parents who requested to retain their child. “Most parents have expressed wanting to keep forward progress to the next grade level,” said April M. Brownlee, communications at AISD.

AISD says it will be investing Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds into closing achievement gaps and hire experienced tutors who will provide additional support to students.

One school district, which actually saw a seven percent increase in Pre-K and Kindergarten enrollment last year is Dumas ISD.

“We have already seen a three-percent increase this year, said Monty Hysinger, superintendent at Dumas ISD. “I contribute that a lot to the fact that we stayed in-person throughout the year and added full-day Pre-K.

One common challenge among schools around the state and in our area is staffing.

“Many, many of our people that we hire are alternative certification programs,” said Hysinger. “Which WT has a program, Region16 has a program so, we use all of those to try to find teachers.”

School officials don’t expect to have final enrollment numbers until the end of September.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.