Amarillo police search for suspect in armed robbery of convenience store

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers are asking the public for help identifying the suspect in the armed robbery of a convenience store.

Officers were dispatched at 10:57 p.m. to a store near Western Street and SW 3rd Avenue on August 20 on reports of a robbery.

The unknown male suspect entered the store with a handgun and demanded money from the register.

Officials said the man left the store with an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was injured during the robbery.

APD said this may be the same suspect from two separate armed robberies that occurred the same night.

Those with information on the crime or the identity of the suspect are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for anonymous tips leading to an arrest.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers - Crime of the Week - Armed Robbery - 8/24/21 Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for your help... Posted by Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Tuesday, August 24, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.