Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Amarillo police identify suspect in officer-involved shooting near Southeast 5th and South Bivins

By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have identified the suspect who was killed in an officer-involved shooting near South Bivins and Southeast 5th Avenue.

Police say the suspect has been identified as 42-year-old Trinidad Marry.

According to APD, officers received multiple calls near Southeast 5th and Browning Street on a man walking down the street pointing a gun at people in the neighborhood.

When police contacted him, they say he refused to drop the gun and continued waving it in the air.

The officers walked with Marry to try to get him to drop the weapon. Officers shot him when he wouldn’t drop the gun.

He died on the scene.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

They ask anyone who witnessed the incident or may have video to call (806) 378-9468.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights by night
Suspect dead after Amarillo police found man pointing firearm at people near south Bivins Street
Bryant Keith Martin Jr.
Amarillo police arrest man on Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list
3 arrested after hit and run involving Potter County patrol unit
Mark Anthony Weaver
Memphis man receives 32 year combined sentence for sexual assault of a child
The FDA granted full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
FDA gives full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Police lights by night
Suspect dead after Amarillo police found man pointing firearm at people near south Bivins Street
Interest in homeschooling on the rise, as schools return to in-person learning
Interest in homeschooling on the rise, as schools return to in-person learning
The FDA granted full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
What FDA full approval of the Pfizer vaccine means for employee vaccine mandates
YES
VIDEO: Amarillo veterinary clinic sees increase in distemper cases and increase in dog vaccinations