Amarillo City Council discusses how to spend federal aid money related to pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo is starting to refine how it will spend federal aid money related to the pandemic, and the city council got a report today on the progress.

The use of money from the American Rescue Plan is limited. Preliminary plans call for using it for infrastructure like broadband, water and sewer.

Assistant City Manager Laura Storrs said some might also go to make up for lost revenue including the response to public health needs and reduced tourism.

She said the city will continue to get public input and come back with more specific recommendations.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.