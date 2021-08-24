Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Amarillo City Council discusses how to spend federal aid money related to pandemic

By Kevin Welch
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo is starting to refine how it will spend federal aid money related to the pandemic, and the city council got a report today on the progress.

The use of money from the American Rescue Plan is limited. Preliminary plans call for using it for infrastructure like broadband, water and sewer.

Assistant City Manager Laura Storrs said some might also go to make up for lost revenue including the response to public health needs and reduced tourism.

She said the city will continue to get public input and come back with more specific recommendations.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights by night
Suspect dead after Amarillo police found man pointing firearm at people near south Bivins Street
Bryant Keith Martin Jr.
Amarillo police arrest man on Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list
Crime scene
Amarillo police identify suspect in officer-involved shooting near Southeast 5th and South Bivins
3 arrested after hit and run involving Potter County patrol unit
Mark Anthony Weaver
Memphis man receives 32 year combined sentence for sexual assault of a child

Latest News

USDA Logo (Source: http://www.rd.usda.gov/)
USDA invests $585k into Lynn Co. Hospital Dist. telemedicine for rural residents
Texas Governor Greg Abbott.
Governor Abbott, HHSC announce $1.4 Billion in summer pandemic food benefits for Texas families
Rachel Romero
Borger woman arrested, charged with making and selling meth
Suspect in armed robbery of convenience store
Amarillo police search for suspect in armed robbery of convenience store