Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Airbnb vows free housing for 20,000 Afghan refugees globally

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Airbnb is offering free housing to 20,000 Afghan refugees globally and sought more assistance from hosts who rent property through the home-sharing company.

In a tweet early Tuesday, Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky wrote, “The displacement and resettlement of Afghan refugees in the U.S. and elsewhere is one of the biggest humanitarian crises of our time. We feel a responsibility to step up.”

The UN Refugee Agency says that an estimated 270,000 Afghans had been newly displaced inside the country since January – primarily due to insecurity and violence – bringing the total uprooted population to over 3.5 million.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights by night
Suspect dead after Amarillo police found man pointing firearm at people near south Bivins Street
Bryant Keith Martin Jr.
Amarillo police arrest man on Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list
3 arrested after hit and run involving Potter County patrol unit
Mark Anthony Weaver
Memphis man receives 32 year combined sentence for sexual assault of a child
The FDA granted full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
FDA gives full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Time is running out as the US deadline to evacuate American citizens and Afghans from Kabul...
US must complete evacuations from Afghanistan by Aug. 31 withdrawal date, Taliban spokesman says
The Department of Agriculture is investigating after an accident at Cedar Point.
Woman hospitalized after metal bracket flies off a roller coaster, hits her in the head
At least 22 are dead and 10 are still missing following flash floods in middle Tennessee.
Woman recorded Facebook Live of flooding before she was swept away in Tenn.
FILE - In this April 14, 2021 file photo, CIA Director William Burns testifies during a Senate...
CIA head meets Taliban leader as fears for Afghanistan grow
Vice President Kamala Harris, who is on a weeklong swing through Southeast Asia, declared in a...
Harris rebukes China in major speech on Indo-Pacific