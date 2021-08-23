SHARE! Exchange Program in need of host families

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The SHARE! Exchange Program is in need of host families in Amarillo.

The program says there is a need for host families for five students who are wanting to participate in the student exchange program.

All students must be placed by August 31 or they will not be able to participate.

A welcome family is a family who makes a four to eight week commitment to host a foreign exchange student.

If you are interested in being a permanent host family or a welcome family, please call (806) 654-1044.

