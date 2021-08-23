Viewers Choice Awards
SHARE! Exchange Program in need of host families

This year has become even more difficult for SHARE Exchange Program students to find host families in the Texas Panhandle region.(KFDA)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The SHARE! Exchange Program is in need of host families in Amarillo.

The program says there is a need for host families for five students who are wanting to participate in the student exchange program.

All students must be placed by August 31 or they will not be able to participate.

A welcome family is a family who makes a four to eight week commitment to host a foreign exchange student.

If you are interested in being a permanent host family or a welcome family, please call (806) 654-1044.

