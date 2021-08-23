Police search for pickup stolen from Claude drilling company

CLAUDE, Texas (KFDA) - Police are asking for help locating a vehicle stolen from a drilling company in Claude.

A 2010 Ford F-450 pickup was stolen from 4M Drilling Company on Sunday, August 8.

The vehicle should display Texas license LKM-6373 and the last six of the VIN are A20586.

Those with information on the vehicle’s location are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

If your anonymous tip leads to the recovery of the vehicle or the arrest of the suspect, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers - Stolen Auto Day - 2010 Ford F-450 - 8/23/21 Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs your help locating... Posted by Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Monday, August 23, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.