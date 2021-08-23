Police search for pickup stolen from Claude drilling company
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CLAUDE, Texas (KFDA) - Police are asking for help locating a vehicle stolen from a drilling company in Claude.
A 2010 Ford F-450 pickup was stolen from 4M Drilling Company on Sunday, August 8.
The vehicle should display Texas license LKM-6373 and the last six of the VIN are A20586.
Those with information on the vehicle’s location are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.
If your anonymous tip leads to the recovery of the vehicle or the arrest of the suspect, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.