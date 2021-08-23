Memphis man receives 32 year combined sentence for sexual assault of a child

HALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A Memphis man received two sentences totaling 32 years for felony offenses of sexual assault of a child last Tuesday.

Officials said the man, identified as 21-year-old Mark Anthony Weaver, was sentenced to the terms for two second degree felony offenses of sexual assault of a child.

Weaver was arrested in September 2020 and placed on probation for six years for each case.

The State filed a motion to revoke Weaver’s probations on June 17, 2021.

Officials said the motion was based upon his violation of conditions of his probation.

Four witnesses, including the Memphis Police Chief Tim Flaxington, testified in court that Weaver failed multiple times to abide by the terms of his probation.

At the conclusion of the hearing, Judge Stuart Messer sentenced Weaver to two separate 16-year prison terms.

The judge ordered that Weaver’s sentences be served consecutively, meaning the second 16-year term will not run until the first is completed.

Weaver will be required to serve at least 50% of each sentence before he would be eligible for parole.

