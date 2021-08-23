Viewers Choice Awards
Advertisement

Los Barrios De Amarillo invites public for economic development

Los Barrios is seeking mentors for scholarship recipients who don’t have a freshman year mentor.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Los Barrios De Amarillo invites the public to a Zoom meeting this Wednesday to hear more about economic development.

Starting at 11:00 in the morning, Brady Clark with Square Mile Community Development, will talk about their path program, which is an initiative to help develop small businesses in neighborhoods challenged by poverty.

