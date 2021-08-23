Los Barrios De Amarillo invites public for economic development
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Los Barrios De Amarillo invites the public to a Zoom meeting this Wednesday to hear more about economic development.
Starting at 11:00 in the morning, Brady Clark with Square Mile Community Development, will talk about their path program, which is an initiative to help develop small businesses in neighborhoods challenged by poverty.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.