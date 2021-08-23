Interest in homeschooling on the rise as Texas schools return to in-person learning

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Families in Texas continue considering other learning environments.

Even as schools have returned to in-person learning, many families across our area are still considering homeschooling.

“2020 set records and 2021 is blowing them away,” said Jeremy Newman, director of public policy at Texas Home School Coalition.

Last fall, the US Census Bureau reported homeschooling families rose from 4.5 percent to 12.3 percent.

While there is no set number yet of how many families will home school this year, the Texas Home School Coalition has seen call and email volume surpass records set in 2020.

“In our peak week last year, we got a thousand calls and emails in a week,” said Newman. “Last week, we got almost five thousand.”

The reasons vary from family to family, but one contributing factor has been the uncertainty surrounding this school year.

“Some of it is families from last year who decided they’re going to continue homeschooling for the long haul, and then some of it is families who again are concerned about the virus, the delta variant in specific,” said Newman. “Or they’re in a school district that’s re-instituting a lot of the issues that we had last year with mask mandate and social distancing, and they just don’t want to deal with that.”

The Panhandle Christian Home Educators, a home school support group located in Amarillo, has also been receiving multiple emails a week from families interested in how to start homeschooling.

In an email, communications director Crystal Dilley said, “People are realizing homeschooling is an option now, I think they realize panhandle has a strong and growing group of homeschooling families to be involved with.”

“It’s still early so, it’s hard for us to tell exactly what the trajectory of this is going to be, but it’s obviously big,” said Newman.

According to the Texas Home School Coalition, the legal requirements to homeschool in Texas are:

1. The instruction must be bona fide (i.e. not a sham).

2. The curriculum must be in visual form (e.g. books, workbooks, video monitor).

3. The curriculum must include the basic subjects of reading, spelling, grammar, mathematics and good citizenship.

