Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Hot week ahead!

By Allan Gwyn
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The true summer heat has returned to the area! Highs today have been ranging from the mid 90s to the low 100s and this will be true for Tuesday as well. The winds will stay fairly light but the humidity is proving tough to get rid of. Wednesday will on of the hottest days of the week with widespread upper 90s and low 100s expected. We are not completely done with the rain chances, in fact we may see some isolated showers by Friday.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police at apartments on 14th and Roberts (Source: KFDA)
UPDATE: The suspect involved in the shooting with Amarillo police officers has died
Bryant Keith Martin Jr.
Amarillo police arrest man on Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list
An SUV was driven to safety by young children in Houston after someone shot and killed their...
Brothers steer car to safety after dad fatally shot on Houston freeway
3 arrested after hit and run involving Potter County patrol unit
Mark Anthony Weaver
Memphis man receives 32 year combined sentence for sexual assault of a child

Latest News

Hot week ahead!
Hot week ahead!
News and weather on-demand
August Heat Dominates This Week
Do Try This At Home
Do Try This At Home: Make dew and frost
Monday Forecast with Shelden 8/23
Monday Forecast with Shelden 8/23