Hot week ahead!

The true summer heat has returned to the area! Highs today have been ranging from the mid 90s to the low 100s and this will be true for Tuesday as well. The winds will stay fairly light but the humidity is proving tough to get rid of. Wednesday will on of the hottest days of the week with widespread upper 90s and low 100s expected. We are not completely done with the rain chances, in fact we may see some isolated showers by Friday.

