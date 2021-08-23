High School Football Live: 50 high school football games streaming this season

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - NewsChannel 10′s Texas Panhandle Sports Network will host 50 live streams of high school football games this season.

You’ll be able to follow along with the season on live TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, our website, tpsnsports.com and on the radio.

This season, we are bringing you more high school football coverage than ever before.

Below is a list of games and where you can find them:

Thursday, August 26 Hereford at Caprock - This game can be found on NewsChannel 10 Too (Suddenlink channel 6), on our website, - This game can be found on NewsChannel 10 Too (Suddenlink channel 6), on our website, tpsnsports.com , Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV.

Friday, August 27 Amarillo High vs Midland Lee at WTAMU - This game can be found on our website, - This game can be found on our website, tpsnsports.com , Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV. This game will air again on Saturday on NewsChannel 10 Too (Suddenlink channel 6). Abilene High at Tascosa - This game can be found on our website, - This game can be found on our website, tpsnsports.com , Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV. This game will air again on Saturday on NewsChannel 10 Too (Suddenlink channel 6). Palo Duro at Seminole - This game can be found on our website and - This game can be found on our website and tpsnsports.com Canyon at Randall - This game can be found on our website, - This game can be found on our website, tpsnsports.com , Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV. This game will air again on Saturday on NewsChannel 10 Too (Suddenlink channel 6).

Thursday, September 2 Randall at Caprock - This game can be found on NewsChannel 10 Too (Suddenlink channel 6), on our website, - This game can be found on NewsChannel 10 Too (Suddenlink channel 6), on our website, tpsnsports.com , Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV.

Friday, September 3 Midland at Amarillo High - This game can be found on our website, - This game can be found on our website, tpsnsports.com , Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV. This game will air again on Saturday on NewsChannel 10 Too (Suddenlink channel 6). Tascosa at Midland Lee - This game can be found on our website and - This game can be found on our website and tpsnsports.com Palo Duro at Plainview - This game can be found on our website and - This game can be found on our website and tpsnsports.com Burkburnett at Canyon - This game can be found on our website, - This game can be found on our website, tpsnsports.com , Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV. This game will air again on Saturday on NewsChannel 10 Too (Suddenlink channel 6).

Thursday, September 9 Canyon at Estacado - This game can be found on our website and - This game can be found on our website and tpsnsports.com

Friday, September 10 Amarillo High at Randall - This game can be found on our website, - This game can be found on our website, tpsnsports.com , Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV. This game will air again on Saturday on NewsChannel 10 Too (Suddenlink channel 6). Caprock at Perryton - This game can be found on our website and - This game can be found on our website and tpsnsports.com Tascosa at Odessa Permian - This game can be found on our website and - This game can be found on our website and tpsnsports.com Wichita Falls High at Palo Duro - This game can be found on our website, - This game can be found on our website, tpsnsports.com , Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV. This game will air again on Saturday on NewsChannel 10 Too (Suddenlink channel 6).

Thursday, September 16 Borger at Palo Duro - This game can be found on NewsChannel 10 Too (Suddenlink channel 6), on our website, - This game can be found on NewsChannel 10 Too (Suddenlink channel 6), on our website, tpsnsports.com , Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV.

Friday, September 17 Frenship at Amarillo High - This game can be found on our website, - This game can be found on our website, tpsnsports.com , Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV. This game will air again on Saturday on NewsChannel 10 Too (Suddenlink channel 6). Caprock at Canyon - This game can be found on our website, - This game can be found on our website, tpsnsports.com , Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV. This game will air again on Saturday on NewsChannel 10 Too (Suddenlink channel 6). Randall at Pampa - This game can be found on our website and - This game can be found on our website and tpsnsports.com Tascosa vs San Angelo Central at WTAMU - This game can be found on our website, - This game can be found on our website, tpsnsports.com , Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV. This game will air again on Saturday on NewsChannel 10 Too (Suddenlink channel 6).

Thursday, September 23 Palo Duro at Tascosa - This game can be found on NewsChannel 10 Too (Suddenlink channel 6), on our website, - This game can be found on NewsChannel 10 Too (Suddenlink channel 6), on our website, tpsnsports.com , Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV.

Friday, September 24 Amarillo High at Caprock - This game can be found on our website, - This game can be found on our website, tpsnsports.com , Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV. This game will air again on Saturday on NewsChannel 10 Too (Suddenlink channel 6). Randall at Dumas - This game can be found on our website and - This game can be found on our website and tpsnsports.com Canyon at Midland Greenwood - This game can be found on our website and - This game can be found on our website and tpsnsports.com

Thursday, September 30 Tascosa at Lubbock High - This game can be found on our website and - This game can be found on our website and tpsnsports.com Monterey at Amarillo High - This game can be found on NewsChannel 10 Too (Suddenlink channel 6), on our website, - This game can be found on NewsChannel 10 Too (Suddenlink channel 6), on our website, tpsnsports.com , Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV.

Friday, October 1 Coronado at Palo Duro - This game can be found on our website, - This game can be found on our website, tpsnsports.com , Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV. This game will air again on Saturday on NewsChannel 10 Too (Suddenlink channel 6). Canyon at Levelland - This game can be found on our website and - This game can be found on our website and tpsnsports.com

Thursday, October 7 Caprock at Monterey - This game can be found on our website and - This game can be found on our website and tpsnsports.com

Friday, October 8 Amarillo High at Tascosa - This game can be found on our website, - This game can be found on our website, tpsnsports.com , Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV. This game will air again on Saturday on NewsChannel 10 Too (Suddenlink channel 6). Randall at Wichita Falls High - This game can be found on our website and - This game can be found on our website and tpsnsports.com Andrews at Canyon - This game can be found on our website, - This game can be found on our website, tpsnsports.com , Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV. This game will air again on Saturday on NewsChannel 10 Too (Suddenlink channel 6).

Saturday, October 9 WTAMU Homecoming Game - This game will air live on NewsChannel 10 Too (Suddenlink channel 6).

Thursday, October 14 Palo Duro at Lubbock High - This game can be found on our website and - This game can be found on our website and tpsnsports.com Tascosa at Caprock - This game can be found on NewsChannel 10 Too (Suddenlink channel 6), on our website, - This game can be found on NewsChannel 10 Too (Suddenlink channel 6), on our website, tpsnsports.com , Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV.

Friday, October 15 Coronado at Amarillo High - This game can be found on our website, - This game can be found on our website, tpsnsports.com , Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV. This game will air again on Saturday on NewsChannel 10 Too (Suddenlink channel 6). Plainview at Randall - This game can be found on our website, - This game can be found on our website, tpsnsports.com , Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV. This game will air again on Saturday on NewsChannel 10 Too (Suddenlink channel 6).

Thursday, October 21 Amarillo High at Palo Duro - This game can be found on NewsChannel 10 Too (Suddenlink channel 6), on our website, - This game can be found on NewsChannel 10 Too (Suddenlink channel 6), on our website, tpsnsports.com , Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV.

Friday, October 22 Caprock at Coronado - This game can be found on our website and - This game can be found on our website and tpsnsports.com Monterey at Tascosa - This game can be found on our website, - This game can be found on our website, tpsnsports.com , Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV. This game will air again on Saturday on NewsChannel 10 Too (Suddenlink channel 6). Randall at Abilene Wylie - This game can be found on our website and - This game can be found on our website and tpsnsports.com Canyon at Pampa - This game can be found on our website and - This game can be found on our website and tpsnsports.com

Thursday, October 28 Lubbock High at Amarillo High - This game can be found on NewsChannel 10 Too (Suddenlink channel 6), on our website, - This game can be found on NewsChannel 10 Too (Suddenlink channel 6), on our website, tpsnsports.com , Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV.

Friday, October 29 Palo Duro at Caprock - This game can be found on our website, - This game can be found on our website, tpsnsports.com , Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV. This game will air again on Saturday on NewsChannel 10 Too (Suddenlink channel 6). Randall at Wichita Falls Rider - This game can be found on our website and - This game can be found on our website and tpsnsports.com Canyon at Dumas - This game can be found on our website and - This game can be found on our website and tpsnsports.com

Thursday, November 4 Tascosa at Coronado - This game can be found on our website and - This game can be found on our website and tpsnsports.com

Friday, November 5 Caprock at Lubbock High - This game can be found on our website and - This game can be found on our website and tpsnsports.com Monterey at Palo Duro - This game can be found on our website, - This game can be found on our website, tpsnsports.com , Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV. This game will air again on Saturday on NewsChannel 10 Too (Suddenlink channel 6). Randall at Lubbock Cooper - This game can be found on our website and - This game can be found on our website and tpsnsports.com Hereford at Canyon - This game can be found on our website, - This game can be found on our website, tpsnsports.com , Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV. This game will air again on Saturday on NewsChannel 10 Too (Suddenlink channel 6).



Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.