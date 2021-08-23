Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Drying out, bringing the heat

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A high pressure is asserting itself over our area today, bringing drier conditions and hot temperatures along with it. For your Monday, expect highs to climb into the mid to upper 90s, with a high of 97 degrees, with southwesterly winds at 10-15 mph, breezing upwards of 25 mph at times with partly cloudy skies. For the middle parts of the week, we’ll see even high temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday, however cooler temperatures could arrive late in the weekend with rain chances as well.

Most Read

Police at apartments on 14th and Roberts (Source: KFDA)
UPDATE: The suspect involved in the shooting with Amarillo police officers has died
A 29-year-old father was shot in the head and slumped over the steering wheel while driving on...
Brothers steer car to safety after dad fatally shot on Houston freeway
FILE - This Aug. 11, 2019, file photo shows a Visa logo on a credit card in New Orleans.
Major credit card processor reports systems working after nationwide outage
The FDA says people should not use ivermectin to treat or prevent COVID-19.
FDA urges people not to take animal worm drug to treat or prevent COVID-19
Texas Compassionate Use program extends to include people with PTSD and Cancer
New law expands Texas medical marijuana program to include people with PTSD and cancer of all stages

Latest News

Tomorrow's forecast
Sunny and hot for this new work week
6-10 Precipitation Outlook
Saturday’s Forecast: Scattered strong PM storms
Warm weekend!
Warm weekend!
Warm weekend!