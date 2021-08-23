Drying out, bringing the heat

A high pressure is asserting itself over our area today, bringing drier conditions and hot temperatures along with it. For your Monday, expect highs to climb into the mid to upper 90s, with a high of 97 degrees, with southwesterly winds at 10-15 mph, breezing upwards of 25 mph at times with partly cloudy skies. For the middle parts of the week, we’ll see even high temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday, however cooler temperatures could arrive late in the weekend with rain chances as well.