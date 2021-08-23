Austin judge: Case on Amarillo City Hall debt and lawsuit to be tried together in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Austin judge ruled today a case filed by the City of Amarillo to let it issue debt for a new City Hall and a case to ban issuing the debt would be tried together in Amarillo.

The city filed its lawsuit in Austin arguing its attorneys were there, the Attorney General’s office was there and the court system had experience handling this sort of case.

Craig Gaultierre filed the other lawsuit to declare issuing debt now against the city charter and Texas law. He is arguing the city is barred for three years from issuing the debt because voters turned down a Civic Center development package that included replacing City Hall.

However, the city’s attorney Paul Trahan noted at today’s hearing that Gaultierre also presented the city with a petition calling for an election in November to decide the timing of issuing debt as though the projects are different.

