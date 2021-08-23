Amarillo veterinary clinic sees increase in distemper cases and increase in dog vaccinations

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Hope Veterinary Clinic shares that they have had a 25 percent increase in distemper cases since last month.

They now see three to four dogs a day with distemper when it was previously two to three.

Other rescues and shelters in the Panhandle like Pampa, Canyon, and Deaf Smith report no cases of distemper immediately vaccinating dogs once under their care.

In Amarillo, vaccinations at Hope Veterinary Clinic for distemper went up 25 percent and the P.E.T.S clinic is seeing 20 more vaccinations per week.

Vets think that the public’s awareness for distemper is the reasoning behind this.

“We see a lot of parvo in this area so most people are bringing their animals in knowing about parvo virus, well now we’re getting a lot more people now coming in educated about distemper wanting their animals vaccinated for distemper virus,” said Ryan McKnight, associate veterinarian at Hope Veterinary Clinic.

The P.E.T.S. clinic recommends dogs get vaccinated annually to avoid getting infected from stray animals.

The City of Amarillo created a free drive-thru vaccination clinic this month delivering over 1000 shots.

The Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare department thinks this will help prevent future issues.

“During the spring and summer months we see a high increase, and with these animals getting their vaccines and their boosters we should see it be able to mitigate what was happening in our community this summer,” said Victoria Medley, director of the Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare Department.

Their next vaccination clinic will be held on September 4 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the Dick Bivins stadium parking lot.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.