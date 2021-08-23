3 arrested after hit and run involving Potter County patrol unit

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Three suspects have been arrested in an aggravated assault against two Potter County Deputies that took place last week.

The suspects were arrested in the course of the investigation, which involved officials searching for the two vehicles present during a hit and run involving a Potter County patrol unit.

Upon investigation, it was found the suspects had rented a vehicle and were eastbound on I-40 traveling toward Oklahoma.

DPS Troopers, along with Wheeler and Gray County deputies, stopped the suspects west of Shamrock, TX.

The suspects were detained and the vehicle that hit the deputies was located in Elk City, Oklahoma.

Potter County Crime Scene personnel processed the vehicle, interviewed the suspects and located the other vehicle involved in the assault.

Officials said both vehicles were impounded.

Three suspects were arrested and are being held at the Potter County Detention Center.

Two of the suspects have been charged with aggravated assault against a public servant, and all three suspects were charged with tampering with physical evidence.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.