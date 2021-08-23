Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

3 arrested after hit and run involving Potter County patrol unit

(Source: Gray News)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Three suspects have been arrested in an aggravated assault against two Potter County Deputies that took place last week.

The suspects were arrested in the course of the investigation, which involved officials searching for the two vehicles present during a hit and run involving a Potter County patrol unit.

Upon investigation, it was found the suspects had rented a vehicle and were eastbound on I-40 traveling toward Oklahoma.

DPS Troopers, along with Wheeler and Gray County deputies, stopped the suspects west of Shamrock, TX.

The suspects were detained and the vehicle that hit the deputies was located in Elk City, Oklahoma.

Potter County Crime Scene personnel processed the vehicle, interviewed the suspects and located the other vehicle involved in the assault.

Officials said both vehicles were impounded.

Three suspects were arrested and are being held at the Potter County Detention Center.

Two of the suspects have been charged with aggravated assault against a public servant, and all three suspects were charged with tampering with physical evidence.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police at apartments on 14th and Roberts (Source: KFDA)
UPDATE: The suspect involved in the shooting with Amarillo police officers has died
An SUV was driven to safety by young children in Houston after someone shot and killed their...
Brothers steer car to safety after dad fatally shot on Houston freeway
FILE - This Aug. 11, 2019, file photo shows a Visa logo on a credit card in New Orleans.
Major credit card processor reports systems working after nationwide outage
The FDA says people should not use ivermectin to treat or prevent COVID-19.
FDA urges people not to take animal worm drug to treat or prevent COVID-19
The FDA granted full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
FDA gives full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

The stolen 2010 Ford F-450 pickup
Police search for pickup stolen from Claude drilling company
Live High School Football
High School Football Live: 50 high school football games streaming this season
Mark Anthony Weaver
Memphis man receives 32 year combined sentence for sexual assault of a child
Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures
Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures