Sunny and hot for this new work week

By Adrian Campa
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After an active weather day on Saturday, we are drying out this afternoon with lots of sunshine with highs into the low-to-mid 90s. Winds are breezy this Sunday afternoon from the south at 15-25mph with gusts to 30. Today we are starting to feel the effects of a large high pressure system that’s building into our region from the East that’ll keep things quiet and hot.

Highs on Monday will be in the upper 90s and low 100s. Here is a look at forecasted highs for the kick-off of the new work week:

We’ll continue the warming trend through mid-week. The high pressure system that’ll be influencing our weather pattern will begin breaking down and moving back east late in the week. This will allow high temperatures to fall into the low 90s and also allow for us to see the return of rain/storm chances next weekend.

