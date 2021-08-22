LPD: Man shot himself as police approached scene at Buddy Holly Park, 2 dead

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man and a woman are dead after a tragic incident at Buddy Holly Park, 1101 N. University, on Saturday night.

A woman died at the scene and a man died at the hospital.

Police provided additional details on Sunday afternoon:

At 10:03 p.m. Aug. 21, LPD Dispatch received a call for a possible hit and run with injuries in Buddy Holly Park, located at 1101 N. University Ave. Upon arrival, officers found a vehicle in the grass off the roadway, and heard a single gunshot from the vehicle as they were driving up to it. A male was located inside the vehicle with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A female was located under the vehicle with injuries consistent with being struck by the vehicle, as well as gunshot wounds.

The male was transported by ambulance to University Medical Center, where he was later pronounced deceased. The female was pronounced deceased on scene.

Officers believe this to be an isolated incident and that there is no ongoing public safety threat.

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit investigation is ongoing.

