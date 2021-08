TUCUMCARI, New Mexico (KFDA) - New Mexico high school football kicked off their football season on Friday. A special season after an uptick in Coronavirus cases canceled the 2020 season.

Week 1 Scores

Texico 56, Jal 63

Clayton 21, Tucumcari 12

Hobbs 21, Clovis 0

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.