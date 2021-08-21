Warm weekend!

Temperatures climbed back into the mid to upper 90s today but with fairly light winds. The weekend looks to be rather warm with mid 90s and light winds for Saturday but there is also a slight chance for a few thunderstorms in the area. Some storms may have some hail and gusty winds. Sunday will be just as warm with south winds at 10-20 mph and sunny skies. Hot but dry weather will be here to start the week on Monday.

