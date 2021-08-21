UPDATE: The suspect involved in the shooting with Amarillo police officers has died

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - UPDATE: The man who was involved in the shooting with Amarillo police officers Friday morning has died. He is identified as George Michael Mireles, 34.

He had a felony warrant for Dangerous Drugs, Texas Pardon and Parole, Caution Armed and Dangerous.

The warrant had just recently been issued, and officers were not aware of it when they approached Mireles and he began shooting at them.

And autopsy has been ordered by JP Horn for next week.

Previous Story - Friday, August 20:

Officials have arrested the man who they attempted to serve a felony to before the shooting at the apartments near S. Roberts.

The Amarillo police have arrested and booked 29-year-old Cayetano Vela Medrano into the Potter County Detention Center.

He was wanted Felony warrant for dangerous drugs, Texas Pardons and Parole, Caution-Armed and Dangerous.

Medrano was known to stay in one of the apartments near South Roberts and was located inside an apartment there.

He was taken into custody and booked into jail without incident.

Police responded to the Amarillo Gardens Apartments around 9:30 a.m. for a felony warrant.

Police saw a man who matched the description of the person they were looking for. When they went to identify him, he fired shots at the officers.

Three officers shot back at him, and he was wounded.

Officers rendered first aid and he was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

APD said officers were conducting surveillance when they thought the saw the suspect walking toward the apartments.

“The officers were in serious danger. The officers returned fire, striking the suspect,” said APD Chief Martin Birkenfeld. “After the suspect was hit, the officers immediately rendered first aid to the suspect.”

The investigation is still ongoing.

