Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

UPDATE: The suspect involved in the shooting with Amarillo police officers has died

Police at apartments on 14th and Roberts (Source: KFDA)
Police at apartments on 14th and Roberts (Source: KFDA)(KFDA)
By KFDA Digital
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - UPDATE: The man who was involved in the shooting with Amarillo police officers Friday morning has died. He is identified as George Michael Mireles, 34.

He had a felony warrant for Dangerous Drugs, Texas Pardon and Parole, Caution Armed and Dangerous.

The warrant had just recently been issued, and officers were not aware of it when they approached Mireles and he began shooting at them.

And autopsy has been ordered by JP Horn for next week.

Previous Story - Friday, August 20:

Officials have arrested the man who they attempted to serve a felony to before the shooting at the apartments near S. Roberts.

The Amarillo police have arrested and booked 29-year-old Cayetano Vela Medrano into the Potter County Detention Center.

He was wanted Felony warrant for dangerous drugs, Texas Pardons and Parole, Caution-Armed and Dangerous.

Medrano was known to stay in one of the apartments near South Roberts and was located inside an apartment there.

He was taken into custody and booked into jail without incident.

Police responded to the Amarillo Gardens Apartments around 9:30 a.m. for a felony warrant.

Police saw a man who matched the description of the person they were looking for. When they went to identify him, he fired shots at the officers.

Three officers shot back at him, and he was wounded.

Officers rendered first aid and he was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

APD said officers were conducting surveillance when they thought the saw the suspect walking toward the apartments.

“The officers were in serious danger. The officers returned fire, striking the suspect,” said APD Chief Martin Birkenfeld. “After the suspect was hit, the officers immediately rendered first aid to the suspect.”

The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police at apartments on 14th and Roberts (Source: KFDA)
Amarillo police arrested man who was wanted for felony charges near South Roberts
Suspect Vehicle
Potter County patrol unit struck by vehicle while deputies, K-9 were inside
Hutchinson County officials have arrested one person for human trafficking charges after they...
Hutchinson County officials make 2nd arrest for human trafficking this week
Check forgery suspect
Amarillo police search for check forgery suspect
Former Beaver Chief of Police Justin Lee Earls, accused of harboring a fugitive (Source: OSBI)
Former Beaver, Oklahoma police chief arrested, accused of helping suspect avoid arrest

Latest News

Saturday Weekend Edition, 6:00 p.m., 8/21
Saturday Weekend Edition, 6:00 p.m., 8/21
6-10 Precipitation Outlook
Saturday’s Forecast: Scattered strong PM storms
The chaos continues at the airport in Kabul.
IS threat forces US changes to evacuations at Kabul airport
A mother in Texas is sharing the final wish of her daughter, who died of COVID complications...
‘Beg them to get vaccinated:’ Mom shares daughter’s last wish she dies from COVID