Saturday’s Forecast: Scattered strong PM storms

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Scattered strong to severe storms are possible Saturday afternoon and evening with damaging winds to 65mph and hail to quarter size the main threat. By midnight, the thunderstorm threat should begin to diminish and we’ll be left with partly cloudy skies overnight.

Fingers crossed most areas can see some precipitation this evening since we are expecting drier than normal conditions over the next 6-10 days... You can see here from the climate prediction center’s outlook:

6-10 Precipitation Outlook (KFDA, CPC)

Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs across the region reaching the low-to-mid 90s with breezy winds gusting to 30mph. We’ll continue with the quiet weather conditions into the new work week with highs in the upper 90s.

