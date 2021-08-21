Rock climbing, water slides, Hope to Opportunities Foundation hosted full day of fun for clients

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Hope to Opportunities Foundation held their annual summer bash at Advo for their clients today.

Last year, due to COVID-19, the event had to be cancelled, so they made sure to make this year’s event extra special.

Hope to Opportunities Foundations is a non-profit organization, associated with Advo Companies, which operates as a vocational training center, adult day habilitation center and 27 group homes for those with intellectual and physical disabilities.

They provide training and work opportunities for their clients and they receive a paycheck every two weeks for their work.

Jeremy Bradford, Advo and Hope to Opportunities Foundation Vice President, Development says COVID-19 was a tough year on their clients.

“COVID was very hard on our guys we were in a full lock down where they were in their group homes for 15 months, they couldn’t even go to the park,” said Bradford.

He said since they have been back everyone has been excited to be back together with their friends.

“We can hang out with each other and spend time with each other cause since this virus, it’s been so hard to be around each other,” said Connie, one of the attendees.

Every end of August except last year, they hold summer bash where different donors help fund different activities, food and drinks.

A special visit was made by the Randall County Fire Department and one of the attendee’s Kenneth said that was one of his favorite parts.

“I’m having fun because the fire trucks, you know I can hear the sirens, it’s special for me today, you know because I like summer bash” said Kenneth.

Connie said her favorite part of the day was the rock climbing.

Bradford said all he saw at the event was smiles.

“There hasn’t been a frown yet, it’s just as you can hear, the screaming, the yelling they’re having a ball,” said Bradford.

