Henri on track to hit New England as hurricane

(AP) - Parts of the Northeast could begin to experience impacts as soon as late Saturday from Tropical Storm Henri.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center expects the system to become a hurricane by the end of the day.

Storm surge and the tide could cause high water as Henri moves inland.

Heavy rain and wind may also produce flooding.

Henri is on track to make a direct hit in New England.

Here are the 5 AM EDT, August 21 Key Messages for Tropical Storm #Henri More info: https://t.co/sYVOB2YIY8 pic.twitter.com/28nLEvHPT5 — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 21, 2021

It could be the first hurricane to do so in the region since Hurricane Bob in 1991, a Category 2 storm that killed at least 17 people.

