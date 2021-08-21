Countdown to Kickoff: Tascosa Rebels’ reloaded roster focused on one game at a time

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Tascosa Rebels learned a lot form their playoff loss last season. Hungry for another crack at a deep run, the reloaded roster is focused on one game at a time. Meet the Rebels in our Countdown to Kickoff.

The Tascosa Rebels have high expectations in District 2-5A Division 1, and they return seven or more players on both sides of the ball.

“The groups that have come before this have set the stage for high expectations and it’s something that we embrace as a program,” said Ken Plunk, thirteenth season as the Tascosa football head coach.

The past three seasons the Rebels advanced to playoffs, including a semifinal appearance in 2018. Last year’s three point loss in the second round was a learning opportunity.

“We know that every single team that we play is a state contender team and we need to act like that,” said BT Daniel, Tascosa senior quarterback.

“You know we just try to move forward, get better everyday,” said Baelyn Barnes, Tascosa senior defensive tackle. “Work for our goal which is to win state.”

On defense, Tascosa’s pressure starts up front. Just check out Avion Carter and Abrian Humphrey

“In order to block us, I think you’re going to have to use a lot of double teams on the D-line just because how physical we are and should free the linebackers and safeties trying to make plays,” said Plunk

“That’s our front, so we try to make that the strongest side of our defense as far as being physical and setting the tone,” said Barnes.

The Rebels athletic offense, led by returning quarterback BT Daniel and tailbacks Major Everhart and L’Travion Brown, is very versatile.

“We’re a team that you’ll watch,” said Plunk. “We may hand the ball or pitch the ball to six or seven different kids. We feel confident in all of them.”

“We have speed. They are so freaking good and it makes my job a whole lot easier when I have a guy who can run a 10.2 and catch the ball,” said Daniel. “I think we have improved a whole lot in our passing game and just having that is another threat to our offense.”

Tascosa kicks off their season against the Abilene Eagles on Friday, August 27 at 7 p.m. at Dick Bivins Stadium. The series is tied at three wins-a-piece, and Tascosa has won the last three matches. Head Coach Ken Plunk is four career wins away from the century milestone.

