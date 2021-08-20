Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

West Texas A&M brings the ‘Thunder’, meet Mater and Lighting

wt mascots
wt mascots(WT)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M University are introducing two new Buff mascots who are ready to rumble on campus.

Two new live mascots, officially named “Thunder” will greet students during Buff Branding on August 21, and will be introduced to the larger WT community before the first home football game September 2.

“WT is one of two universities that have live buffalo mascots,” President Walter V. Wendler said. “The tradition of our mascot and the traditions of our campus are important to our students, to our faculty and staff, and to the people who live in the Texas Panhandle.”

The male calves, both about 4 months old, are the responsibility of the WT Herdsmen, under the direction of Ph.D. student Logan Burleson in the Paul Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences.

The calves were donated by John Hays, who raises bison in Bangs, and from the family of Joe Graham, father of The Texas A&M University System Regent Jay Graham.

The calves, nicknamed “Lightning” and “Mater,” after characters in Pixar’s Route 66-themed film “Cars”.

In addition to Buff Branding, both Thunders will be introduced to the campus at a variety of other events.

It’s all part of a strategy to make sure they are ready for larger crowds at football games.

“This age is a good time for them to be around crowds,” said Rebekah Bachman, assistant dean of the Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences. “They are still small enough to be controlled while they get used to being around people.”

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Convenience store robbery
Amarillo police search for suspects in convenience store armed robbery
Alaina Kirby, missing from Amarillo since August 2 (Source: Amarillo Police Department)
Amarillo police: Missing 15-year-old could be in danger
NC10 COVID UPDATE
Amarillo an ‘area of high transmission’ as 5-day new case average surpasses 200
KFDA
Woman wanted by Randall County officials for felony probation violation
Handcuffs
Amarillo police make 27 arrests for charges related to prostitution in special operation

Latest News

Good news: employees Braum's
GOOD NEWS: Surprise party for employee after working 35 years at the same Braum’s
Amarillo veterans reflect on the Taliban takeover
‘I’m pretty upset’: Amarillo veterans reflect on Taliban takeover in Afghanistan
Heat continues!
Heat continues!
KFDA News at Six
New protections for employees filing sexual harassment claims going to effect September 1