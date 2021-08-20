Viewers Choice Awards
Tickets available for Little Texas concert

Tickets are available for Little Texas concert to benefit the musical TEXAS.
Tickets are available for Little Texas concert to benefit the musical TEXAS.(Little Texas)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are available for Little Texas concert to benefit the musical TEXAS.

The show will open with local singers Noah Jenda at 6:30 p.m. and then followed by Little Texas.

The concert helps support the TPHF and the TEXAS Outdoor Musical’s 2022 Season which is the 56th season.

Seating will start at 6:00 p.m. outside of the First United Bank Center in Canyon.

Little Texas for TEXAS Concert Schedule: Friday, August 27:

  • 6:00 p.m. – Seating Outside of FUBC Starts
  • 6:30 p.m. – Noah Jenda Opening
  • 8:00 p.m. – Little Texas Performs

General Admission Prices:

  • Cash Bar Only
  • $25 – TPHF Member Ticket
  • $30 – Non TPHF Member Ticket

To book tickets online, click here.

