Tickets available for Little Texas concert

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are available for Little Texas concert to benefit the musical TEXAS.

The show will open with local singers Noah Jenda at 6:30 p.m. and then followed by Little Texas.

The concert helps support the TPHF and the TEXAS Outdoor Musical’s 2022 Season which is the 56th season.

Seating will start at 6:00 p.m. outside of the First United Bank Center in Canyon.

Little Texas for TEXAS Concert Schedule: Friday, August 27:

6:00 p.m. – Seating Outside of FUBC Starts

6:30 p.m. – Noah Jenda Opening

8:00 p.m. – Little Texas Performs

General Admission Prices:

Cash Bar Only

$25 – TPHF Member Ticket

$30 – Non TPHF Member Ticket

To book tickets online, click here.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.