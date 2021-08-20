Tickets available for Little Texas concert
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are available for Little Texas concert to benefit the musical TEXAS.
The show will open with local singers Noah Jenda at 6:30 p.m. and then followed by Little Texas.
The concert helps support the TPHF and the TEXAS Outdoor Musical’s 2022 Season which is the 56th season.
Seating will start at 6:00 p.m. outside of the First United Bank Center in Canyon.
Little Texas for TEXAS Concert Schedule: Friday, August 27:
- 6:00 p.m. – Seating Outside of FUBC Starts
- 6:30 p.m. – Noah Jenda Opening
- 8:00 p.m. – Little Texas Performs
General Admission Prices:
- Cash Bar Only
- $25 – TPHF Member Ticket
- $30 – Non TPHF Member Ticket
To book tickets online, click here.
