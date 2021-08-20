Viewers Choice Awards
San Jacinto Art project holding August night event starting tonight

San Jacinto Arts project is holding their hot August night event and En Plein Air contest this...
San Jacinto Arts project is holding their hot August night event and En Plein Air contest this evening.(red a rt)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - San Jacinto Arts project is holding their hot August night event and En Plein Air contest this evening.

Both events will be happening at Aunt Eeks books and curiosities on 2900 6th avenue.

Art made will be available to buy during the show and all proceeds will benefit the San Jacinto neighborhood.

Art or Artist Lookalike Contest, come dressed as your favorite artist or artwork.

Think Bob Ross or Frida Kahlo. Or “Gogh” as a Picasso.

Prizes given for first place and People’s Choice.

  • Thursday, September 23, deadline to submit your show entry, here.
  • Thursday, September 30, San Jacinto Arts Project Premier, 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Rockin’ OT
  • Friday, October 1, Show open 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Rockin’ OT, 3100 6th St
  • Saturday, October 2, Fall Arts Festival on 6th all day all over 6th! Artist tents and other vendors are welcome to take part in the festivities.

Events are FREE! FREE to enter; FREE to attend:

  • Awarded cash prizes for First Place and People’s Choice for both events, so bring your friends and family out so they can vote at 8:00 p.m.
  • Information on these events and the San Jacinto Arts Project can be found here.

